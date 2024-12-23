TNSTC warns of 29-day suspension for bus drivers using mobile phones while driving

CHENNAI: Government bus drivers will face a 29-day suspension if found using mobile phones while behind wheels, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said on Monday.

The corporation has issued orders to all zonal level official to ensure that the drivers complied with the rules, said a Maalaimalar report.

The decision to make the penalty stiffer came after several videos showing bus crew using mobile phone while driving went viral, and the corporation drew flak from the public.

In the most recent case, a video went viral on social media showed a driver talking over the phone with one hand while driving the bus with the other. As this put the passengers at risk, the corporation conducted an inquiry and found that the incident happened between Tambaram and Tindivanam and the driver was identified Kanagaraj of Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district.

Taking prompt action in this regard, the TNSTC (Villupuram) issued an official order to terminate his service.