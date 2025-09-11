TNSDC plans skill training, consistent branding for Vetri Nichayam scheme

CHENNAI: The recently launched Vetri Nichayam scheme, under state-owned Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), will engage professional training partners to impart job role-specific development training. The state government has also decided to provide visibility and consistent branding of the scheme across TN.

Inaugurated by CM Stalin, the scheme aims to upskill unemployed youth and provide immediate placement support. It targets individuals aged 18 to 35 years, including graduates, diploma holders, ITI-certified candidates, and school dropouts.

A senior TNSDC official said the engagement of experts aims to equip youth in Tamil Nadu with industry-relevant skills and provide them with sustainable employment opportunities across high-demand sectors.

He said the training partners include foreign language training partners, overseas placement providers, new mobilisation-cum-placement partners, skill sector councils, establishments cum factories, green channel partners, emerging technology training partners and training for persons with disabilities.

"The training partners will provide targeted skill training in priority sectors identified under Vetri Nichayam (Naan Mudhalvan Finishing school), focusing on emerging technologies and region-specific job roles," the official said, adding, "they will facilitate high-quality, demand-driven training programs with standardised curriculum, qualified trainers, and industry-aligned pedagogy."

According to the TNSDC official, the training partners will also improve employability outcomes by fostering partnerships with industry and placement agencies to ensure job linkages for trained candidates.

"This engagement will be governed by performance-based parameters such as placements, to create a skilled, future-ready workforce that meets the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's youth and the needs of the evolving job market," he added.

The official said that training partners will be allocated one or more districts for implementation, and they are expected to ensure adequate infrastructure, mobilisation strategies, and coordination mechanisms to meet the district-specific targets effectively.

Stating that training partners will provide more than 25 latest emerging courses, including 5G Communication Technology, Microsoft Office Specialist Associate, Customer Relationship Management and Help Desk System Internet of Things (IoT) Assistant, Junior Data Analyst, Artificial Intelligence Assistant, Web Developer, Mobile App Developer, Cloud Computing Assistant and Python developer.

In addition, training for Junior Technician (Computer Hardware and Network), AI -Machine Learning Engineer, Foundation of Data Science and Analytics, Cyber Security Assistant and Digital Marketing Assistant will also be imparted to the youths.

About branding of the scheme, the official said that to ensure wide visibility and consistent branding of the scheme across all districts, it is proposed to print and place banners with iron frames and poles at key public locations in each district like the district collector office, corporation commissioner office, district employment office, district library, district industries centre, central bus stand of district and prominent exhibition of hall in the island grounds in Chennai and Thamukkam grounds in Madurai.