TNSDC-Infosys placement drive attracts over 6,500 women engineers, 148 receive job offers

CHENNAI: A state-level placement programme orgainsed as part of Naan Mudhalvan Scheme-Infosys diversity drive had attracted more than 6,500 students.

The interview was held in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from January 17 to 18 as a part of a state-level placement drive conducted by TNSDC and Infosys for women engineering graduates.

In Chennai, comprising Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram districts, a total of 1,444 students have participated in the interview.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that in Coimbatore comprising Dharmapuri, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts, as many as 2,537 female engineering students have attended the interview.

He said similarly, Madurai comprising Kanniyakumari, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Tanjore, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Theni, Trichy, Perambalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Tiruvarur districts, 2,636 candidates have in the interview.

"A total of 6,617 students, who had completed various IT and computer engineering related courses in Tamil Nadu, have participated," he said adding "of the total as many as 148 students have got offers from Infosys".

Providing region (Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai) wise data, the official said, “a total of 27 students were given a job offer in Chennai, Coimbatore (62) and in Madurai region a total of it was 59 students.”

Stating that the selected candidates will receive a final job offer for the Systems Engineer role through the Naan Mudhalvan-TNSDC-Infosys recruitment programme, the official however, said this is a conditional job offer subject to background verification of the candidate and if falsification of data is detected during the background verification process, Infosys will revoke the job offers made to the candidates.

He said all the successful candidates, who got the job offers, were intimated through their official email ID, which was submitted during the interview. However, officials do not want to disclose the salary package, which was offered by the company.