TNSCTE to roll out training programme on modern research trends for govt technical faculty

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Council for Technical Education (TNSCTE), functioning under the Higher Education Department, will be providing training on modern trends in research methodology for the faculty members of all government engineering and polytechnic colleges across the State.

The modern research trends to be focused on include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science integration, interdisciplinary approaches, design ideas, and handling digital tools like big data.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that the development programme for the faculty members aims at deliberation, sharing knowledge with the target audience about the significance of research skills and current opportunities available in the country and across the globe.

"Apart from AI and Data Science, Machine Learning will also be a part of modern trends in research methodology,” he added.

Stating that other focus areas for faculty development include acquiring ideas on how to use advanced software programmes, he said the training will also provide research training for the teaching community to address the present global and local challenges.

Pointing out that the faculty members will get the knowledge to adapt research methods through hybrid learning, the official said the training programme will be curated according to the regional requirements.

"The training session will be through webinar mode,” he said, adding, "the duration of the training programme will also differ from college to college".

The official recalled that the TNSCTE had already conducted a similar training programme for polytechnic faculty members on "e-Vehicle Technology and e-Vehicle Policy", which was very successful.