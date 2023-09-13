TN's L&O deteriorates, witnesses over 40 murders in 12 days: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday criticised the DMK government over the law and order issues in the state and said that more than 40 murders took place since September 1.

It is a tip of an iceberg on the prevailing law and order in the state.

The state police have also failed miserably to extend security arrangements and regulate traffic for music director and Oscar award winner A R Rahman’s concert at Panaiyur.

Ironically, Chief Minister M K Stalin’s convoy was also caught in the traffic along the East Coast Road, said Palaniswami in a statement.

Recalling the security arrangements for the party’s Madurai Ezhuchi Manadu on August 20, he said that nearly 15 lakh cadres and functionaries attended the conference.

The state police did not give proper security arrangements for such a mega event. The police had failed to regulate the traffic on the occasion.

He continued that a gang wielding deadly weapons attacked a group of three men, who were returning home after appearing in a case in a court in Coimbatore, on September 12.

Now, the trio have been admitted to the hospital and this deadly attack in broad daylight created a panic among the public in Coimbatore.

Stating that the police department had been functioning freely and effectively under the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said that the police force, now, is functioning as per the wimps and fancy of the ruling party.

He demanded the government to allow the police personnel to function free to ensure law and order prevails in the state and guarantee safety and security to the people of the state.