TN's law and order situation deteriorating, Anbumani condemns murder of DMK man

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday condemned the murder of a DMK panchayat council member near Tiruchy, alleging a deterioration in the state's law and order situation.
In a statement, he said Ranjith Kumar, a ward member of Koothappar Town Panchayat and a functionary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing, was hacked to death by a gang while travelling on a two-wheeler along the Tiruverumbur-Navalpattu road.
The incident, he said, underscored concerns over public safety, noting that even elected representatives of the ruling party were not immune to violent crimes. He termed the incident highly condemnable and alleged that the government had failed to ensure basic security.
Referring to another recent case in the Bheema Nagar police quarters area in Tiruchy, where a youth was chased and killed by a gang, he said such incidents were becoming frequent across Tamil Nadu.
The PMK leader also claimed that a large number of murders had taken place in recent years under the present regime, accusing the government of showing inadequate concern over law and order. He said maintaining public safety was the primary responsibility of any government.