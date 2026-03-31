TN's law and order situation deteriorating, Anbumani condemns murder of DMK man

In a statement, he said Ranjith Kumar, a ward member of Koothappar Town Panchayat and a functionary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing, was hacked to death by a gang while travelling on a two-wheeler along the Tiruverumbur-Navalpattu road.

The incident, he said, underscored concerns over public safety, noting that even elected representatives of the ruling party were not immune to violent crimes. He termed the incident highly condemnable and alleged that the government had failed to ensure basic security.