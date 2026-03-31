Gang of nine murders Tiruchy panchayat council member; special teams formed

The passersby who noticed the body passed on the information to the Navalpattu police, who rushed to the spot. The police retrieved the body and sent it to Tiruchy Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. On information, SP S Selvanagarathinam rushed to the crime scene and conducted an inquiry. The forensic experts and sniffer dog Cauvery were also brought for the investigation.

The police who retrieved the CCTV footage from the bar found that a gang of nine people had attacked Ranjith Kumar. The SP constituted eight special teams to nab the culprits.

Ranjith Kumar is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.