TN’s hockey-loving panchayat seeks astroturf

MADURAI: Vadipatti, a panchayat town in Madurai district, is in dire need of an astroturf pitch for field hockey. Though Vadipatti is a panchayat town, the majority of people living there lead an agrarian way of life.

Despite its rural image, Vadipatti is known for its passion for sport, especially hockey. The national game has gained deep roots in the soil, mainly due to the efforts of late L Raju, who was the physical director of Vadipatti Government Boys Higher Secondary School, then.

Raju, who came from a humble background, nurtured a special interest in the game of hockey and popularised it among his students.

Thanks to Raju, father of Vadipatti hockey', many youngsters from Vadipatti playing the game earned high-profile jobs in the government sector, and this trend has continued, PG Raja, PT teacher, Madura Sugars Higher Secondary School, Pandiarajapuram, told DT Next.

Persisting with the hockey icon’s legacy, ‘Ever Great Hockey Club’ was formed in the panchayat to honour Raju’s lifetime. Tournaments are organised at regular intervals, with a memorial trophy instituted.

Further, Raja said Vadipatti is also known as ‘Hockeypatti’, which hosted matches involving 80 teams from schools across Tamil Nadu for students (U-17) category in three hockey fields during last year’s Republic Day.

Citing these, he said now Vadipatti is in dire need of a synthetic turf for field hockey to enthuse the young talents. For many years now, the game has been played on the gravel turf.

“To pursue their dreams of playing hockey at the highest level and to promote the national game in Tamil Nadu, the state government should come forward to lay an astroturf hockey pitch in Vadipatti,” he requested.

R Suresh, Physical Education teacher, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Vadipatti and son of Raju, said once upon a time, Vadipatti was known for rural sports including kabaddi, jallikattu, and gradually it progressed to volleyball and above all, became more passionate towards hockey.

Madurai district has four hockey clubs, including the one in Vadipatti, Thirunagar, Reserve Line and GK Motors, he said.