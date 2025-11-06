TN’s first Gaming Tech Centre to open in Chennai in six months: Dy CM

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday announced that a state-of-the-art Gaming Technology Centre will be established in Chennai within six months to help students explore emerging opportunities in the gaming and digital creative industries.

Speaking at the 17th India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) 2025, being held in the city for the first time at the Chennai Trade Centre, he said the initiative would mark a major milestone in Tamil Nadu's vision to become a global hub of animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR).

"This is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu as IGDC is being hosted in Chennai for the very first time," said Udhayanidhi. "The State has always been a pioneer in technology advancement. Kalaignar established ELCOT in 1975 and launched India's first State IT Policy in the 1990s. Building on that legacy, Chief Minister MK Stalin continues to propel Tamil Nadu toward becoming the country's leading information technology centre, " he noted.

Highlighting the State's economic performance, Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu had achieved a record 11.19% Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth in 2024-25, the highest in India, and remains the only state to record double-digit growth. "With over 10,800 startups, Tamil Nadu's innovation ecosystem has expanded exponentially in just three years," he added.

The deputy CM said, after Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and Tirunelveli will also get a Gaming Technology Centre each. The State would also roll out bilingual learning materials, virtual workshops, and awareness programmes to guide students toward gaming careers. "Tamil Nadu's AVGC-XR policy is not just about industry, it's about nurturing imagination, creativity and innovation," he stressed.

He said the policy includes incentives for startups, MSMEs and large studios, such as subsidies on wages, production and infrastructure. "With these measures, Tamil Nadu will emerge as a globally competitive creative hub," he added.

Representatives from the gaming industry hailed the State's proactive approach. Mario Royston, CEO of Weloadin, said, "Hosting IGDC in Chennai is a game-changer. Ten years ago, Hyderabad had very few studios. After the conference, over 100 studios emerged. Chennai has similar potential."

Prashanth Krishnan, CPO of Highbrow Interactive, said the conference bridges local talent with global opportunities: "Many CEOs from leading gaming companies are here. This is the moment to connect Tamil Nadu's youth with the global gaming ecosystem."

Ganesh S, Skilling Lead at GDAI and Academic Lead at IIT Madras' XTIC, added, "Gaming is not just play, it's art, programming, design, and imagination combined. With the right ecosystem, Tamil Nadu can lead the creative revolution."

"The gaming industry offers greater revenue potential than traditional IT. With Tamil Nadu's young, talented workforce, the State is poised to become a powerhouse in this field, " he added.

State Minister for Information and Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and others were also present at the event.