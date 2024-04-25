TNPSC says no interview for Group II posts; revises planner

CHENNAI: To speed-up recruitment process, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday released a revised Annual Planner for 2024.

“In the interest of aspirants, to speed-up the recruitment process and by the revised syllabus of Group II posts, the Commission has revised its Annual Planner for 2024,” said Gopala Sundar Raj, Controller of Examinations, TNPSC.

According to the Commission, the number of vacancies have been increased from 1,264 to 2,030 for Group II/II-A posts.

“Notification for filling up 2,030 posts in Group II/II-A posts will be released on June 28, 2024 and the preliminary examination will be held on September 28, 2024,” the Annual Planner read.

Earlier, the preliminary examination for Group I/II-A posts was scheduled to be held in August. Further, the Commission has revised the recruitment process for Group II/II-A posts.

Hitherto, interview was conducted for Group II posts, now it has been changed and there is no interview process for Group II posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the Tamil Eligibility Test and general studies which will be held in a descriptive mode.

Similarly, the Commission has also revised the syllabus of preliminary examination of Group II-A posts. “General studies, aptitude and mental ability test, language (general Tamil or English) papers will be held in objective mode instead of descriptive mode,” said the Planner.

Group I posts hiked to 90

Subsequently, the Commission has increased the number of vacancies from 65 to 90 for Group I posts. “To fill the 90 vacancies in the Group I posts, a preliminary examination will be held on July 13, 2024. To fill the 6,244 vacancies in Group IV posts, examination will be held on June 9, 2024. To fill the 730 vacancies in Combined Technical Services Examination - Diploma/ITI level, notification will be released on August 13 and examination will be held from November 17 for five days. To fill the 605 vacancies in Combined Technical Services Examination - Degree/PG Degree level, notification will be released on July 26, and examination will commence on October 14,” it said.

However, the Commission said the Annual Planner is tentative and there may be additions or deletions to examinations.

“The vacancies indicated are liable for modification before or after the examination. The syllabus is available on the website (www.tnpsc.gov.in) and is also subject to modification till the date of publication of the notification,” it noted.

Welcoming the move, Rajaboopathy, founder and trainer, Radian IAS Academy told DT Next that, abolishing the interview method in Group II recruitment is a very bold move. “TNPSC’s move will be very useful for candidates. It is commendable that the Commission has come forward and canceled the interview system, when many irregularities were taking place in the past. This will create transparency in the functioning of the TNPSC. Earlier, the Commission used to publish the Annual Planner with a tentative month. But, now it is published with the exact date and month which is encouraging,” he opined.