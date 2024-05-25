Begin typing your search...
TNPSC releases new syllabus for Group 2, 2A main exam
Group 2 main exam syllabus has been modified into brief answering and For Group 2A, only the Tamil paper has changed into brief answering.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Saturday released the new syllabus for Group 2 and Group 2A main exam.
General Studies Paper: New syllabus with multiple choice method
General Studies Paper: 50% of the question paper will based on General knowledge
General Studies Paper: 20% of the questions is based on 10 Std maths syllabus.
General Studies Paper: 30% of the questions is based on 10 Std tamil and english syllabus.
