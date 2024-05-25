Begin typing your search...

TNPSC releases new syllabus for Group 2, 2A main exam

Group 2 main exam syllabus has been modified into brief answering and For Group 2A, only the Tamil paper has changed into brief answering.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 May 2024 3:11 PM GMT
TNPSC releases new syllabus for Group 2, 2A main exam
X

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (File Photo)

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Saturday released the new syllabus for Group 2 and Group 2A main exam.

Group 2 main exam syllabus has been modified into brief answering and For Group 2A, only the Tamil paper has changed into brief answering.

General Studies Paper: New syllabus with multiple choice method

General Studies Paper: 50% of the question paper will based on General knowledge

General Studies Paper: 20% of the questions is based on 10 Std maths syllabus.

General Studies Paper: 30% of the questions is based on 10 Std tamil and english syllabus.

TNPSCnew syllabusGroup 2Group 2A
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X