TNPSC: Posts, vacancies for Combined Civil Services exam (Group 1) issued; Check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Thursday issued the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group-I Services) for the Posts and Vacancies.

Here is the list of posts and the services along with the level of pay:

The total number of vacancies allotted are 90, including shortfall vacancies.

The number of vacancies notified is tentative and is liable for modification, before the publication of the results of the preliminary examination. Whenever the vacancies are revised, the number of candidates selected for the successive stages will also be revised commensurately, the notification added.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in.The candidate needs to register himself / herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the Commission’s website and then proceed to fill the online application fo the examination. If the candidate is already registered, he / she can proceed straightway to fill the online application for the examination.