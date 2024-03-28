Notification for Combined Civil Services exam (Group 1) issued; Check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on issued the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group-I Services).

Here are the details:

*Date of Notification is marked as 28.03.2024

*Last date and time for submission of online application 27.04.2024 (11.59 PM)

*Application Correction Window period is from 02.05.2024 (12.01 AM) to 04.05.2024 (11.59 PM)

*Date and time of preliminary examination is 13.07.2024 FN (09.30 AM) to (12.30 PM)

*Date of main examination will be announced later at the time of the declaration of the results of the preliminary examination.

Additionally, candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in.The candidate needs to register himself / herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the Commission’s website and then proceed to fill the online application fo the examination. If the candidate is already registered, he / she can proceed straightway to fill the online application for the examination.