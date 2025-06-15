TNPSC Group-I prelims held across TN; results expected in 2 months

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the Group-I and Group-I-A preliminary examinations on Sunday for 72 prestigious posts, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

A total of 2.49 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam held across 44 centres in Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai alone, 41,094 candidates took the test across 170 centres.

At the Presidency Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Egmore, one of the key venues in the city, TNPSC Chairman S K Prabakar, reviewed the arrangements and interacted with the media.

Speaking to reporters, Prabakar said, “The Group-I exam is the most significant among the government recruitment exams in Tamil Nadu. The Commission is conducting the examination as per schedule, and the results of the preliminary round will be announced within two months. The main examination will follow approximately three weeks later.”

Highlighting TNPSC’s commitment to transparency and efficiency, he noted, “Last year, 10,701 candidates secured employment through TNPSC. This year, 10,227 candidates have already been recruited, and another 12,231 appointments are in the pipeline.”

The Chairman added that the Commission has introduced a simplified OMR sheet in this exam and consolidated multiple recruitment processes into seven integrated technical examinations, down from 90, to reduce applicant confusion.

“As an institution with over 95 years of legacy, TNPSC continually evolves to ensure fair, efficient, and timely recruitment. There is very little malpractice in Tamil Nadu’s recruitment exams, and candidates trust the Commission,” Prabakar asserted.

He also encouraged candidates to visit their exam centres a day in advance to avoid last-minute confusion and hinted at a potential increase in vacancies for the upcoming Group-IV examinations.