TNPSC Group 4 results out now; check details here
Candidates can check their results at tnpscresults.tn.gov.in and tnpscexams.in
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially announced the results of Group 4 examination on Monday.
The announcement came hours after the board meeting this morning.
The Group 4 exam which took place on June 7 earlier this year, saw participation of 20 lakh candidates.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted the Group 4 examination to fill up the vacancies in ministries, boards, forest services, and public sector undertakings for the fourth-level posts.
A total of 8,932 positions are to be filled through this exam, which includes roles such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Forest Guard, among others.