TNPSC Group 4 results out now; check details here

    AuthorHemkeshHemkesh|28 Oct 2024 2:42 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially announced the results of Group 4 examination on Monday.

    The announcement came hours after the board meeting this morning.

    The Group 4 exam which took place on June 7 earlier this year, saw participation of 20 lakh candidates.

    Candidates can check their results at tnpscresults.tn.gov.in and tnpscexams.in

    The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted the Group 4 examination to fill up the vacancies in ministries, boards, forest services, and public sector undertakings for the fourth-level posts.

    A total of 8,932 positions are to be filled through this exam, which includes roles such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Forest Guard, among others.

