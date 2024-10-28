TNPSC Group 4 results out now; check details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially announced the results of Group 4 examination on Monday.

The announcement came hours after the board meeting this morning.

The Group 4 exam which took place on June 7 earlier this year, saw participation of 20 lakh candidates.

Candidates can check their results at tnpscresults.tn.gov.in and tnpscexams.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted the Group 4 examination to fill up the vacancies in ministries, boards, forest services, and public sector undertakings for the fourth-level posts.

A total of 8,932 positions are to be filled through this exam, which includes roles such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Forest Guard, among others.