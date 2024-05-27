TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket released; check here for more details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released hall ticket for Group 4 exams that are scheduled to be held on June 9. The commission is aiming to fill more than 6,000 vacancies in various services and organisations with this round of recruitment.

According to a statement issued by the commission, candidates who have registered for the recruitment can download their hall tickets from tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 exams will be held on June 9 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Through the examination, the TNPSC seeks to fill 6,044 vacancies in posts, including junior assistant, typist, bill collector, village administrative officer (VAO) and steno-typist.

Of the vacancies, most number of spots are open for the post of junior assistant (2,,442 posts) in Tamil Nadu ministerial/judicial ministerial service, for which the scale of Pay is Rs 19,500 – Rs 71,900 (CPS). There are 1,653 typist vacancies (salary scale: Rs 19,500 – Rs 71,900), 526 forest watcher vacancies (salary scale: Rs 16,600 – Rs 52,400), and 441 steno-typist (salary scale: Rs 20,600 – Rs 75,900).

The applications for the examination started on January 30, and were accepted till February 28.