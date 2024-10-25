TNPSC Group 4 exam results to be released soon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has scheduled a meeting on October 28 to discuss and finalise the release date for Group 4 exam results, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

In this meeting, officials are expected to discuss and finalise the date for the announcement of the exam results.

It is anticipated that the results will be released a few days after the conclusion of this meeting.

A total of 1.58 million candidates appeared for the Group 4 exam across 7,247 exam centres throughout Tamil Nadu.

On June 19, provisional answer keys for the Group 4 exam were posted on TNPSC's website.

Following this, the TNPSC announced that the Group 4 exam results would be released in October.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted the Group 4 examination to fill up the vacancies in ministries, boards, forest services, and public sector undertakings for the fourth-level posts.

A total of 8,932 positions are to be filled through this exam, which includes roles such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Forest Guard, among others.