TNPSC Group 4 exam notification out, 3,935 vacancies announced — check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the notification for the Group 4 examination, aiming to fill 3,935 vacancies across various departments in the state.

According to the announcement, the Group 4 exam will be held on July 12, from 9.30 am to 12.30 am.

Candidates can apply online from today until May 24, 2025 on this link (https://apply.tnpscexams.in/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ==)

Application correction window is open from May 29 to 31, 2025

The exam is being conducted to fill posts such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and other key roles.

The minimum educational qualification required is completion of SSLC (Class 10).

Vacancy details (Total: 3,935 Posts):

*Village Administrative Officer (VAO) – 215

*Junior Assistant – 1,678

*Junior Revenue Inspector – 239

*Junior Assistant cum Typist – 1

*Typist – 1,099

*Forest Guard – 62

*Other designations – across 25 categories

Age criteria:

Applicants should be between 18 and 32 years of age. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates under the reservation categories.

Interested candidates can find the official notification and apply through the TNPSC website on https://www.tnpsc.gov.in















