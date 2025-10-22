Begin typing your search...

    TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025 results out; here’s how to check

    The candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Oct 2025 4:06 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-22 10:52:15  )
    TNPSC

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025. The candidates can download their results from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

    The objective-type exam (OMR-based) was conducted on July 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies.

    Steps to download Group 4 results 2025

    1) Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

    2) On the homepage, click on the Group 4 results 2025 link

    3) Key in your login details and submit

    4) Check and download the result

    5) Take a printout for future reference

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

    TNPSCTNPSC Group-4 examexamination results
