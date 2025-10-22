TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025 results out; here’s how to check

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025. The candidates can download their results from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The objective-type exam (OMR-based) was conducted on July 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies.

Steps to download Group 4 results 2025

1) Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the Group 4 results 2025 link

3) Key in your login details and submit

4) Check and download the result

5) Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.