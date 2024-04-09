TNPSC Group 2 exam results out

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of Group 2 exams.

Examination for posts including Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-2/2A Services) (Non-Interview Posts) were held last year.

With the results for Group 2 interview posts were released earlier this January.

TNPSC now, has released the Group 2A exam results for 5,990 posts with interview.

"Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Written Examination and other conditions stipulated in the notification for the said recruitment, the marks and rank position in interactive mode, is available in the Commission’s website at http://www.tnpsc.gov.in, " said in the statement released by TNPSC on Monday.