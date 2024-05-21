TNPSC aspirant, college student electrocuted in Tiruvallur village

CHENNAI: Two persons, a college student and a graduate were electrocuted after they came in contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a farmland near Pallipattu in neighbouring Thiruvallur district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Saikumar (27) and Parthasarathy (20). Saikumar was a college graduate preparing for TNPSC examinations while Parthasarathy was a college student. Both of them were residents of Velliagaram village near Pallipattu.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Saikumar suffered an electric shock when he went to attend nature's call near a sugarcane field. Parthasarathy who noticed the incident attempted to rescue his friend and both of them got electrocuted.

Villagers who passed by the farm after a while alerted the Pallipattu police station after which the duo was moved to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

Police investigations revealed that the farm owner, Govindasamy had installed an electric fence to prevent animals from feeding on the crops. The land owner has been detained for investigations.