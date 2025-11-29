TNPDCL's slew of measures in wake of Ditwah

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Ditwah bringing heavy rain and strong winds, TNPDCL has placed its entire network on alert.

Chairing a review on Saturday, TNPDCL chairman J Radhakrishnan inspected the Chennai distribution control room, the State Load Despatch Centre and the Minnagam consumer grievance facility, all of which are functioning round the clock to coordinate field operations.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tangedco has drawn up detailed monsoon protocols and completed extensive preventive works between April 1 and November 25.

As many as 3,279 distribution boxes have been raised by one metre to prevent inundation, and 6,822 exposed cables have been shifted underground. The utility has replaced 1,543 km of old conductors, strengthened 1,685 km of lines and carried out maintenance on 2,987 substations, 2,079 distribution boxes and 65,111 transformer structures. A total of 39,310 damaged poles and 31,739 leaning poles have been repaired.

To ensure uninterrupted restoration capability, all distribution circles have stocked 3.30 lakh poles, 9,568 km of conductors and 13,029 distribution transformers. Heavy machinery such as cranes, JCBs and dewatering pumps has been secured on standby.

Field teams have been equipped with chainsaws, protective gear and power tools. Substations have been provided with diesel generators and sandbags as a precaution.

TNPDCL has deployed engineers to the State Disaster Management Authority and the Greater Chennai Corporation control room. A war room with senior officials has been set up at the headquarters.

In the city, 200 field staff and 750 contract workers have been kept ready in each of the five distribution circles. Across the State, 186 divisions have been assigned two rapid response teams each, totalling 5,580 personnel.

The utility has issued advisories urging the public to avoid touching snapped cables or leaning poles. All power faults and emergencies can be reported to the 24-hour Minnagam helpline at 94987 94987.