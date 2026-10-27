TNPDCL to cancel power purchase tender after bidders quote up to Rs 41.5 per unit

The proposed procurement at rates of up to Rs 41.50 per unit comes a fortnight after TNPDCL agreed to procure power at rates of up to Rs 37 per unit to meet an anticipated peak-hour shortage in October. The utility had invited bids for 1,500 MW between midnight and 2 am and 3,000 MW between 6 pm and midnight from October 12 to 31. However, Nirmalkumar said that power purchase would be limited as the power demand has come down following the onset of the North East Monsoon on October 15.

TNPDCL had floated the October tender on October 6 amid a sharp increase in electricity demand. A senior official said the State had been witnessing an unprecedented rise in consumption, driven by the impact of El Niño.

Meanwhile, the utility has floated other tenders to secure power for the coming months and the next summer. On October 8, it invited bids for round-the-clock (RTC) and peak-hour power from February to July, with the proposed procurement ranging from 750 MW to 2,000 MW. Another tender covered RTC, peak-hour and night-time power from November to January, with quantities ranging from 200 MW to 1,200 MW.

Nirmalkumar said the State would focus on medium- and long-term procurement rather than buy power at the high rates quoted in the latest tender.