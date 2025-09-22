TNPDCL to act against employees after personnel office protest; 93 promotions on hold

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has directed senior officers to identify and act against employees who staged an unauthorised protest inside its Personnel Division office in the headquarters here on September 19, following allegations of irregularities in recent promotions.

A circular issued by Chief Engineer (Personnel) M Ambika said that at around 11.30 am, more than 50 people claiming to represent a trade union gathered outside the Chief Engineer’s room and shouted slogans during office hours. Several allegedly forced their way into the room and argued with the Chief Engineer. The situation escalated when another union member entered, leading to a heated exchange and a near physical confrontation. Staff members were alarmed and normal work came to a standstill.

The protest stemmed from strong objections by the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE), affiliated to the CITU, over the promotion of assistant accounts officers. COTEE general secretary T Jaisankar alleged that eligibility reports were deliberately not sought, which denied promotion and preferred postings to qualified staff. He charged that the administration punished workers for management errors and failed to act against officials who withheld the required documents. He urged the board chairperson to intervene and cancel what he described as an unfair order.

The circular said the protest created an unsafe work environment and paralysed operations for the day, tarnishing the Corporation’s reputation and amounting to serious misconduct.

Quoting Article 19 of the Constitution, it reminded employees that while citizens have the right to free speech and to form associations, they cannot stage demonstrations or shout slogans within premises legally occupied by others. Regional chief and supervising engineers have been asked to identify those involved and report details promptly so that disciplinary action can be taken under Corporation rules.

It may be noted that, following the protest, the Chief Engineer (Personnel) kept the promotion of 93 assistant accounts officers in abeyance until further orders.

The circular added that unions should submit demands in writing or seek meetings only with prior approval. In future, only three or four authorised representatives may meet the Chief Engineer, and such meetings will be allowed only on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.