TNPDCL says power supply stable in four districts despite Ditwah cyclone impact

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation on Tuesday said power supply remained largely stable across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu despite the impact of cyclone Ditwah, even as several transformers, feeders and sub stations suffered weather-related damage over the past two days.

The Meteorological Department had issued red and orange alerts for the four districts as the cyclone crossed the coast. TNPDCL said extensive distribution infrastructure had been readied in advance to ensure uninterrupted supply to the public. In Chennai, eight sub stations, 10 feeders and four transformers were affected. Tiruvallur recorded damage to five sub stations, 10 feeders and two poles. One sub station and three feeders were damaged in Kancheepuram, while three feeders and three poles were affected in Chengalpattu.

The utility said most areas continued to receive stable power and that only a few localities experienced disruption. Back feed supply was provided immediately wherever faults occurred, preventing outages. The corporation said faults in underground cables and transformers in Pulianthope, Nungambakkam, Vyasarpadi and Teynampet caused by waterlogging were resolved on a war footing after ensuring safety.

Officials have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock monitoring, and consumers have been advised to report outages to the 24-hour Minnagam helpline at 94987 94987.