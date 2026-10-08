Eye on El Nino, TNPDCL plans power purchases till July to meet 2027 summer demand

Though the tender notification does not specify the exact quantum of round-the-clock and peak power to be procured for each month, officials said the requirement could range between 2,000 MW and 3,200 MW, depending on the demand-supply position during the six-month period.

The decision to procure power till July is significant, as the State utility usually enters into short-term power purchase agreements only up to May, anticipating a rise in wind generation with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June.