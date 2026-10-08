CHENNAI: To meet the anticipated rise in demand during the summer months next year, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has floated tenders to procure power through short-term agreements for six months from February to July 2027.
Though the tender notification does not specify the exact quantum of round-the-clock and peak power to be procured for each month, officials said the requirement could range between 2,000 MW and 3,200 MW, depending on the demand-supply position during the six-month period.
The decision to procure power till July is significant, as the State utility usually enters into short-term power purchase agreements only up to May, anticipating a rise in wind generation with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June.
TNPDCL officials said the extended procurement period was necessitated by the anticipated steep increase in power demand in 2027, particularly due to the impact of El Nino on weather conditions.
The utility has been relying on short-term power purchases to bridge supply gaps during periods of high demand. The latest tenders are aimed at ensuring adequate availability during the summer months and the subsequent period when demand is expected to remain elevated.
The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd’s (TNPDCL) 24x7 Minnagam consumer service centre faced a temporary disruption in receiving calls on Thursday due to a technical glitch in the BSNL Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) network connected to its helpline.
The disruption began around noon on October 8, affecting calls to the helpline, 94987 94987.
BSNL has been working to identify the location of the fault and restore the network, said officials, adding the service will be restored at the earliest.
Until the service is restored, consumers may register complaints and requests through the 94987 94987 WhatsApp chatbot, social media platforms, and free-of-cost (FOC) numbers.