TNPDCL orders safety audit as nine elephants electrocuted in 10 months in Tamil Nadu

The Forest Department had flagged recurring elephant deaths caused by contact with transformers, high-tension lines, and other electrical infrastructure, and sought urgent measures to prevent further fatalities.

In a letter to the power utility on June 25, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra said a 25-year-old male elephant was electrocuted at Thadagam South Beat in Coimbatore Forest Division on June 23. A preliminary inquiry found that the elephant had approached a transformer installation near the forest boundary and pulled a conductor connected to a high-tension line, resulting in its instantaneous death. Examination of the carcass confirmed electrocution.

The elephant had been using the Thadagam-Veer­apandi landscape and the forest-agriculture interface for several years. The Forest Department pointed out that it had earlier identified low-hanging power lines in the area and Tangedco had carried out rectification work in January. The latest death, however, showed that transformers and associated electrical structures could continue to pose a risk even when conductor clearances conformed to prescribed standards, he said.