TNPDCL makes fresh bid to install 1.74 crore smart meters

The latest exercise is expected to give a fresh push to the rollout of smart meters, which will replace conventional meters and enable TNPDCL to digitally monitor electricity consumption and reduce billing errors. The system will also pave the way for monthly billing.



Of the seven packages floated in the latest tender, two cover 56.85 lakh consumer connections in Chennai. The first covers 30 lakh low-tension (LT) consumers in Chennai Central, excluding T Nagar, Chennai North and Chennai West, and includes Avadi Municipal Corporation. The second covers 26.85 lakh consumers in Chennai South-1 and South-2.



The remaining 23 municipal corporations have been divided into four packages, covering 1.12 crore consumer connections. Six corporations in Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts form one package, while five corporations in Erode and Karur districts form another. Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Erode corporations are grouped in another package, while Madurai and Tirunelveli form the fourth package.



Alongside consumer metering, the TNPDCL is seeking to install 4.72 lakh smart meters on distribution transformers across all 38 districts. These meters will allow the utility to digitally monitor electricity flows at the transformer level, providing a wider picture of distribution losses and network performance.



The smart metering system will also enable remote operations. Connections can be disconnected remotely if bills remain unpaid after the due date and restored after payment or recharge, reducing the need for physical intervention.



The TNPDCL has planned a phased rollout under the latest tender. The first 5% of consumer meters are to become operational by the eighth month after the execution of the contract. The rollout is expected to reach 40% by the 15th month, with the entire connections covered by the 27th month.