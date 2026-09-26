As delayed meter readings push up electricity bills, TNPDCL to outsource work

CHENNAI: Amid complaints from consumers that delayed meter readings are pushing their power bills into higher slabs, which comes at a time it is facing a severe manpower crunch that has left nearly half its assessment posts vacant, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has decided to outsource meter reading in staff-starved divisions for six months.
The power utility will engage private firms through limited tenders to read meters of low-tension (LT) non-CT services. The number of meter readers on contract will be decided division-wise, based on the number of assessors available and the volume of LT services.
A TNPDCL Revenue Division circular issued on Sept 24 said vacancies in the assessment cadre had resulted in LT service assessments being carried out beyond the prescribed billing cycle, leading to consumer complaints and increased workload for existing staff.
The manpower gap is particularly acute among assessors, who undertake door-to-door meter reading. Of 7,590 sanctioned assessor posts, 5,602 are vacant, a vacancy rate of 73.81 per cent. Overall, 7,119 of the 14,804 sanctioned posts in the assessment and revenue hierarchy are vacant. Among inspectors of assessment, 1,073 of 3,976 posts are vacant.
TNPDCL has around 3.5 crore LT services across the State, including 2.5 crore domestic connections.
The utility has prescribed daily targets for outsourced meter readers, ranging from 250 services in Chennai Corporation areas to 80 in hill regions. The targets are 220 in other corporations, 200 in municipalities, 180 in town panchayats, and 110 in rural areas.
Consumers say delayed readings can result in higher bills. A Manapakkam resident said his meter, due for reading on August 20, was checked only on August 28. The delayed reading showed consumption of 508 units and resulted in a bill of Rs 2,107. Had the reading been taken on time, he said, consumption would have remained below 500 units and the bill would have been around Rs 1,570.
However, even as they expressed concern over the rising workload, electricity board employees said deploying contract workers was not the solution.
S Kannan, president of the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE), said the shortage had forced inspectors to take up meter-reading duties, while revenue supervisors were being deployed for bill collection. However, outsourcing the work could result in errors and under-assessment, he alleged.
"Unless the vacancies are filled, these problems will continue," he said, adding that the decision to engage contract workers was taken without consulting trade unions and alleging violation of labour laws.
DAILY TARGET FOR CONTRACT ASSESSORS
Chennai Corporation - 250
Other corporations - 220
Municipal towns - 200
Town Panchayats - 180
Rural areas - 110
Hill regions - 80
PENALTIES FOR INCORRECT READINGS
Rs 50 per service for erroneous readings taken up to 10 mistakes/month
Rs 100 per service for errors between 10 and 20 services/month
Rs 200 per service for errors exceeding 20 mistakes/month