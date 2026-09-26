As delayed meter readings push up electricity bills, TNPDCL to outsource work

The power utility will engage private firms through limited tenders to read meters of low-tension (LT) non-CT services. The number of meter readers on contract will be decided division-wise, based on the number of assessors available and the volume of LT services.

A TNPDCL Revenue Division circular issued on Sept 24 said vacancies in the assessment cadre had resulted in LT service assessments being carried out beyond the prescribed billing cycle, leading to consumer complaints and increased workload for existing staff.

The manpower gap is particularly acute among assessors, who undertake door-to-door meter reading. Of 7,590 sanctioned assessor posts, 5,602 are vacant, a vacancy rate of 73.81 per cent. Overall, 7,119 of the 14,804 sanctioned posts in the assessment and revenue hierarchy are vacant. Among inspectors of assessment, 1,073 of 3,976 posts are vacant.