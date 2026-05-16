TNPDCL launches 'EB-Auto Pay' electricity bill payment facility; here's all you need to know

How can consumers register for the Auto-Pay facility?

Under the facility, consumers can register their service connection number on the TNPDCL web portal by providing bank account details, debit card details or Aadhaar-based authentication. Once registration is completed, the EB Auto-Pay facility will be activated for the respective service connection.

When will the bill amount be automatically debited?

Whenever a bill is generated, the total amount will be automatically debited from the consumer’s bank account on the 10th day from the date of assessment. Following confirmation from the bank, an e-receipt will be generated automatically.

According to TNPDCL, consumers can choose mandate start and end dates according to their convenience, including future years, as current consumption (CC) bills are continuous in nature. The mandate will enable recurring automatic debit for all bills generated during the active period.

Consumers can register mandates with any bank in which they hold an account. In case of insufficient funds, the bank will notify the consumer about debit failure, following which payment must be made through an alternate online mode before the due date.