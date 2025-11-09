TNPDCL consumer grievance meet to be held on November 11

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) will conduct consumer grievance redressal meetings on November 11 (Tuesday) at 11 am across four electricity distribution circles, Anna Salai, Anna Nagar, Guindy and Ponneri.

The meetings will allow consumers to raise complaints and seek solutions on electricity supply, billing and service-related issues. Senior officials from the respective circles will be present to address grievances.

The Anna Salai Circle meeting will be held at the Office of the Executive Engineer (O&M) in Lapant Street in Chintadripet. The Anna Nagar Circle meeting will be held at the Office of the Executive Engineer (O&M), 5th Street, 11th Main Road, Anna Nagar.

For the Guindy Circle, the meeting will be held at the Office of the Executive Engineer (O&M), KK Nagar Substation. The Ponneri Circle meeting will be held at the Office of the Executive Engineer (O&M) on TH Road, Veenpaakam, Ponneri.

Consumers residing in these regions have been urged to participate and present their issues directly to officials for speedy redressal, the release added.