TNPDCL bags first prize at nationalAI/ML conference in New Delhi

CHENNAI: The TNPDCL emerged as the winner at the first national AI/ML Conference held in New Delhi, securing the top award for its solution in the category Data Analytics on top of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI): Transformation of Utilities from Reactive to Predictive. The jury selected the TNPDCL's entry over 195 nominations received from utilities, AMISPs and TSPs across the country, with Madhya Pradesh named runner-up. The conference, organised by the Ministry of Power (MoP) along with REC and PFC, was held on December 6 and 7 at Bharat Mandapam. Five sub-headings were provided under the AMI data analytics theme, and TNPDCL submitted its model under this category.

Ahead of the function, shortlisted teams demonstrated their solutions before the Minister in the presence of senior officials, including the Power Secretary, Joint Secretary (Power), and representatives from REC, PFC and the Central Electricity Authority. The IT engineers from the TNPDCL and the TANTRANSCO took part and showcased their AI/ML-based solutions before the audience and the jury. The evaluation focused on the quality of the demonstration, real-world applicability and scalability.