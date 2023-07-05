TNPCB to implement extended producer responsibility in State

CHENNAI: In a move to effectively implement the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) approach to boost the circular economy, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to appoint a consultant to provide strategic and technical support.

EPR makes the manufacturers take responsibility for their product and packaging throughout their lifecycle.

According to the TNPCB document, aligned to the circular economy approach, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) has been laid down for Tyre waste, Battery waste, Electronic waste and Plastic waste.

"The EPR related rules mandates various entities covered under the rules to register and carry out their responsibilities as per the EPR targets assigned to them based on the volumes of respective materials or products produced, used or handled, " the document said.

Central Pollution Control Board along with State Pollution Control Boards have been mandated to ensure registration of respective entities for EPR and to monitor the compliance by the various entities. Based on this, TNPCB has decided to appoint the consultant and invited eligible firms to take part in the bidding process.

"State Pollution Control Boards have been instructed to take lead in creating a facilitating environment for seamless adherence to EPR. This calls for need for a wide range of technical, managerial and sector specific expertise to plan for successful implementation of EPR in the State, so as to meet the desired objectives of the same while providing a conducive environment for the various obliged business entities in the State for ensuring compliance, " the document added.

Meanwhile, to expedite the transition to a circular economy, the central government has identified 11 focus areas and formed 11 committees to prepare comprehensive action plans for transitioning from linear to circular economy.

The focus areas include municipal solid waste and liquid waste, scrap metal, electronic waste, Lithium ion batteries, Solar Panels, Gypsum, Toxic and hazardous waste, Used Oil waste, Agriculture waste, Tyre and Rubber Recycling waste, and End of Life Vehicles (ELV) waste.

The consultant appointed will prepare a long list of entities that fall under the ambit of Extended Producer Responsibility and identify the gaps or challenges faced by the various entities in complying to the EPR requirement among others.