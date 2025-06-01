TNPCB resorting to retirees for new posts betrayal of youth dreaming for govt jobs: TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for reappointing retired officials instead of recruiting qualified youth, calling the move "condemnable" and "unjustifiable."

"At a time when youth unemployment in the State is on the rise, it is unacceptable that pensioners are being recycled and re-employed under the claim that there are no qualified candidates or that young aspirants lack experience for TNPCB posts," Nagendran said in a statement.

He criticised the TNPCB for defending its decision by stating that the retired personnel were recommended by the Secretariat and were reportedly performing well.

"Lakhs of educated graduates are waiting for government jobs, having believed the promises made by the Chief Minister. Yet the government is turning its back on them," he said.

The BJP legislative leader accused the ruling DMK of betraying its electoral promise to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

"Even after four years in power, the DMK has failed to deliver on its core promise. Instead, it is denying opportunities to deserving youth by appointing retirees," he charged.

Nainar also claimed that such appointments violated reservation norms and recruitment procedures, and demanded immediate intervention by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"This practice must be stopped. The youth of Tamil Nadu deserve their rightful chance," he said.