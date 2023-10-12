TNPCB includes Coir industry back into white category

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has announced that it has withdrawn a proceeding issued in 2021 to include the coir industry in the Orange Category. As the proceeding has been withdrawn, the industry will remain in the White Category.

In a release, the Board said that through a proceeding dated November 11, 2021, to include the coconut husk retting, de-fibreing, and pith processing industry under the Orange Category.

"Meanwhile, various associations of Coir Exporters and Manufacturers submitted an enormous number of representations to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board requesting to protect the Coir sector and their livelihood by withdrawing the Board’s proceedings," the release added.

The decision has been taken considering that the coir industry sector is one of the important agro-based cottage-type industries in the state contributing significantly to the creation of livelihood in major coconut growing districts and to encourage the cottage-type MSME sector for the production of eco-friendly products, the release said.