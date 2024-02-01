Begin typing your search...

TNLA session to begin on Feb 12; TN Budget to be presented on Feb 19

Meanwhile, Speaker Appavu also announced that Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the State Budget on February 19 at 10.00 am.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Feb 2024 12:55 PM GMT
Speaker Appavu during a meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai. (Daily Thanthi)

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session (TNLA) will be held on February 12 (Monday) at 10.00 am with Governor RN Ravi's address.

"The Speaker has the authority to decide seating during the TNLA session. The Court does not control the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. We are taking steps to fully telecast the proceedings of the TNLA session," Speaker Appavu said at a meeting at the Secretariat.

Online Desk

