TNLA session to begin on Feb 12; TN Budget to be presented on Feb 19

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session (TNLA) will be held on February 12 (Monday) at 10.00 am with Governor RN Ravi's address.

Meanwhile, Speaker Appavu also announced that Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the State Budget on February 19 at 10.00 am.

"The Speaker has the authority to decide seating during the TNLA session. The Court does not control the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. We are taking steps to fully telecast the proceedings of the TNLA session," Speaker Appavu said at a meeting at the Secretariat.