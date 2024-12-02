TNLA resolution against Tungsten mining project; Two-day session from Dec 9, says Speaker Appavu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) will adopt a resolution demanding the revocation of the license granted to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for the Tungsten mining project in Madurai, during the two-day session of the House beginning December 9.

Talking to media persons at the Assembly Secretariat after chairing the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said that Chief Minister M K Stalin would move a government resolution on the opening day demanding the scrapping of the mining project.

According to the session agenda of the House circulated by the state information department, the government resolution to be moved by the Chief Minister would demand the cancellation of the licence granted to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for mining tungsten in Madurai district. The resolution would also urge the union government to not grant mining licenses without the approval of the concerned state government. Chief Minister M K Stalin led DMK regime has already urged the union government to scrap the project which would comprise among other areas Arittapatti, a village known for its biodiversity and historical significance. As per the Assembly schedule, the session would commence at 9.30 am as usual at the Assembly hall on December 9 and 10.

The House business would begin with obituary references to deceased former MLAs and obituary resolutions for eminent personalities like Tamil Nationalist Leader R Sambandan, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddadeb Bhattarcharya, former CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechery, Bishop Ezra Sargunam, industrialist Ratan Tata, former state chief secretary P Sankar and ‘Murasoli’ Selvam.

On the second day, the House would debate on the supplementary estimates for 2024-25 fiscal and vote on the same. Various bills would be reviewed and passed on the same day.