TNLA adopts resolution demanding immediate cancellation of Tungsten mining rights granted in Madurai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union government to immediately cancel the Tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Nayakkarpatti village in Madurai.

The resolution also urged the Union government not to grant any license without the permission of the state governments.

Moving the government resolution during the Zero Hour in the State Assembly, Leader of the House and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said, “It is condemnable that despite the the concerns raised by the government of Tamil Nadu on October 3, 2023 to the union government not to auction mining for critical strategic minerals without the permission of the state government, the union government disregard the objection and proceeded with the auction.”

“In spite of pointing out that this area where Tungsten mining rights have been granted, was declared as a biodiversity heritage site by the government of Tamil Nadu in 2022 since it includes many historical monuments such as temples, Jain symbols, Tamil Brahmi scripts, Pancha Pandavar beds, and is a habitat for rare species, the union government has granted the rights to carry out the mining activities in the area,” the CM said.

“The people of Tamil Nadu and the government of Tamil Nadu will never accept this step,” Stalin told the House.

“Since this action of the union government has created a sense of anxiety among the people living in the area that their livelihood will be permanently affected, they are undertaking several protests against this action. Considering all these issues and protect the area and the people living in the area, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu has already urged the prime minister of India to cancel the tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan zinc Limited,” he argued.

Will never allow Tungsten project till I am the state CM: Stalin

During a debate on the resolution, Chief Minister M K Stalin assured the House that though the union government had granted the license for the project, he would never permit the Tungsten project in Tamil Nadu under any circumstance till he remains the state Chief Minister. If it happens, he would not be in the post (CM) then.

Speaking on the resolution, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Stalin regime of being lethargic on the issue and said that the whole situation would not have arisen if the DMK regime had opposed it when the Union government floated tender for the project in February 2024.