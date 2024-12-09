Centre agreed to relook tungsten mining license, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: In what appears to be a major relief to the embattled Melur villagers in Madurai, who are objecting to the Centre's approval for tungsten mining in the region, State unit BJP chief K Annamalai has said that Union Minister Kishan Reddy has assured him about revoking the license issued to a Vendata group company.

Annamalai said that TN BJP has requested the Centre reconsider its decision to mine Tungsten in and around Arittapatti and other villages in Madurai district. He said he had written a letter to Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, requesting the cancellation of the mining plans.

According to Annamalai, Union Minister Kishan Reddy has assured him that the Union government would reconsider the decision to mine tungsten in the Madurai district.

Annamalai informed this in a statement and attributed the Centre's initial decision to the Tamil Nadu government's failure to convey its dissent, resulting in the tender being awarded to the successful bidder.

The BJP leader further said that PM Narendra Modi-led government prioritises the welfare of farmers and will not undertake any initiative detrimental to their interests.

"Under the able leadership of PM Modi, our government has consistently implemented schemes that promote the well-being of farmers," he stated.

The saffron party leader also urged the Centre to ensure that future declarations for mining in or near biodiversity sites in the Madurai district are not made to safeguard the interests of the local population and the environment.