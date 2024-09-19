TNIHPL inks pact with Tata Power Solar for 500 beds in Gangaikondan SIPCOT housing facility

CHENNAI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between Tamil Nadu Industrial Housing Pvt Ltd (TNIHPL) and Tata Power Solar Ltd (TPSL) for allocation of 500 beds in the industrial housing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa at the state secretariat on Thursday morning, as per a press release.

The industrial housing facility in Gangaikondan has been established at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore to cater to the needs of women working at the park. It is expected to accommodate 1,500 employees.

Developed over a built-up area of 120,398 sqft, the facility has 145 rooms (with 870 beds in total) on six acres of land is furnished with cots and mattresses, working tables, chairs and wardrobes. It is also equipped with kitchen and dining facilities, outdoor play areas, workers rooms and recreation halls on each floor alongside laundry rooms, clothes drying areas, and medical rooms.

The state government had announed the industrial housing facility during the 2023-24 budget.

On the whole, the TNIHPL is developing five industrial housing facilities within SIPCOT Industrial Parks — in Gangakondan (870 beds), in Siruseri (807 beds), Shoolagiri (1495 beds), Irungattukottai (801 beds), and Cheyyar (441 beds), with a total capacity of 4,414 beds at a total project cost of Rs 204.54 crore.

The TNIHPL is a special purpose vehicle formed jointly with SIPCOT, TNIFMC and TIDEL in the 2022 to provide safe, secure, and affordable housing facilities for industrial workers at SIPCOT Industrial Parks and other places in the state.

Additionally, the press release stated that the TPSL has established a Solar PV cell and module manufacturing facility on 313.53 acres of land at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Gangaikondan, with an investment of Rs 4,300 crore and creation of 3,000 jobs.

The company has commenced operations at the facility and about 80 percent of the employees are women, it said, adding that the firm has uindertaken the commitment of lease for 500 beds from the date of occupation of this facility to accommodate its women employees.

SIPCOT executive director & managing director of TNIHPL D Sneha, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tata Power Renewables Anupama Ratta and TPSL’s Chief Executive Officer Balaji Parthasarthy were present during the exchange of the MoU today.