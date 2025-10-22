TNERC clears TN’s 1st repowering-based wind–solar hybrid project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved a proposal from the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) to invite tariff-based competitive bids for setting up a 34.75 MW wind–solar hybrid power project across four sites in southern Tamil Nadu.

The hybrid project, combining 18.75 MW of wind and 16 MW of solar power, will be developed under the Build–Own–Operate (BOO) model. It marks the State’s first attempt to repower its earliest wind farms, several of which have been non-operational for decades.

Wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu began in 1986 with small-capacity machines ranging from 55 kW to 250 kW. As part of a pilot initiative, TNGECL, in joint venture with the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), had commissioned 110 wind turbines totalling 17.355 MW between 1985 and 1992. These units were installed at Kayathar I and II, Puliyankulam, and Muppandal in Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts, and at Kethanur in Coimbatore district, in technical collaboration with the Danida Energy Agency of the Danish Government.

At present, only 15 of those 110 turbines remain operational. The rest have been condemned as the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have exited the industry, leaving no availability of spare parts or maintenance support. The new repowering project will utilise these sites to replace the obsolete wind machines with modern hybrid installations, improving efficiency and power output.

According to the Commission’s order dated October 16, 2025, TNGECL will serve as the bid process coordinator and intermediate procurer. It will execute Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with successful bidders and Power Sale Agreements (PSAs) with the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) at a trading margin of three paise per unit. The estimated project cost is about Rs 200 crore.

TNERC has directed that the discovered tariff should include the complete lifecycle cost, including decommissioning, dismantling, and safe disposal of old turbines, in compliance with environmental and safety norms. No separate payment will be allowed for dismantling works.

The Commission has accepted three deviations from the Ministry of Power’s standard bidding guidelines, including lowering the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to one per cent of the project cost, setting a 12-month commissioning deadline, and allowing partial forfeiture of the performance guarantee for delays. However, it has not allowed any extension of deadlines without penalty.

The project is expected to contribute to Tamil Nadu’s Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets and help meet future demand projected under the State’s Resource Adequacy Plan, which estimates peak demand will grow from 19,409 MW in 2023–24 to 27,541 MW by 2029–30. Officials said the project would enhance grid efficiency, lower generation costs, and support Tamil Nadu’s goal of achieving over 43 per cent renewable energy contribution by 2030.