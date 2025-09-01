TNERC approves plan to buy power for 2026 summer

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved a proposal from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) to float short-term tenders for procuring additional power to meet the anticipated summer demand in 2026.



In its order dated August 14, the Commission permitted the utility to procure round-the-clock and peak-hour power from February 1 to May 15, 2026, through the Ministry of Power's DEEP portal.

The tender will cover 450 MW in February, 950 MW in March, and 1,500 MW each in April and May on a round-the-clock basis, in addition to peak-hour procurement ranging from 270 MW in February to 900 MW in April and May.

The decision follows projections that peak demand in Tamil Nadu may touch 22,955 MW in 2026, up from 20,148 MW recorded in April this year. Despite an installed conventional capacity of 17,623 MW, effective availability has remained below 15,500 MW due to outages and delays in capacity additions, notably the Udangudi thermal project.

Forecasts indicate peak shortages of over 7,500 MW in April 2026. While Tangedco has floated medium-term tenders for 1,500 MW and plans a 500 MW gas-based tender, the shortfall is expected to persist, necessitating short-term procurement.

The Commission observed that supply constraints from renewable energy during summer, coupled with rising demand from industries, electric mobility and data centres, required firm arrangements to prevent outages during school examinations and the State Assembly elections scheduled for April 2026.