TNEA releases merit list for B. Arch course

CHENNAI: The rank list for the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) course under Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) was released on Tuesday, with 1,399 students declared eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Online enrollment for the B.Arch programme concluded on July 11, with all eligible applicants uploading their certificates. Following certificate verification conducted from July 12 to 14, the rank list was published on July 22.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said that a total of 288 applications were rejected for various reasons, including failure to upload mandatory certificates, absence of NATA/JEE scores, and lack of nativity proof.

“In the final merit list, 1,399 students from the general category, 117 government school students under the 7.5% horizontal reservation quota, 32 sportspersons, 11 wards of ex-servicemen, and four differently abled students have been included,” the official said.

Counselling for special reservation categories, including differently abled candidates, wards of ex-servicemen, and sportspersons, will be held from July 26 to 27.

Counselling for the general category, which also includes government school students under the 7.5% quota, will be conducted from July 30 to 31 until 5 pm

Tentative seat allotments will be released on August 1, followed by the publication of provisional allotments on August 2. The B.Arch counselling process is scheduled to conclude on August 9.