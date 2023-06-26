TNEA rank list announced; 102 students secure 200/200

CHENNAI: The much expected rank list for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu was released with 102 candidates having secured 200 out of 200 cutoff marks.

While releasing the merit list, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that of the total 102 students, who secured full cutoff marks, Nethra, a female candidate from Tiruchendur region in Turicorin district secured first rank.

He said the second rank went to Harinika from Dharmapuri district.Stating that 1.87 lakh students have applied for engineering courses this academic year, the minister said Mahalakshmi from a government school in Chennai has also secured 200 out of 200 cutoff marks.

Ponmudy also said that out of the total 102 students, who secured 200 out of 200 cutoff marks, 100 candidates were from Tamil Nadu, who have pursued state board education.

The minister also hinted that the counselling might also be deferred from July 2 since medical counselling have not taken place.