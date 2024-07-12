TNEA counselling: DoTE releases dos & don'ts list for engineering candidates

CHENNAI: Even as the students' grievance redressal commenced for the engineering aspirants in Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released online counselling procedures for candidates for this academic year.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2024) is a complete online process including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

Accordingly, counselling will be conducted online in three rounds and candidates will participate in corresponding rounds based on their rank. "Each round will have four stages -- choice filling (course and colleges), seat allotment, confirmation of allotment, and reporting to college and payment of fees," a senior official from DoTE told DT Next on Friday.

Stating that a candidate will be given three days for choice filling, he said the order in which preferences are given is important and a candidate can exercise any number of choices.

He said seat allotments will be based on the preferential order of choices according to the rank, community and availability of seats. "A candidate allotted seat must confirm acceptance within two days. Non-confirmation will lead to loss of seat and the candidate will be moved to the next round," he added.

The DoTE official said candidates satisfied with the seat allotted, need to download the provisional allotment order and report to the college on or before the date specified. "Non-reporting and non-payment of fees will be considered as not willing to join and the allotment order will be cancelled," he said adding, "Such candidates will lose the allotted seat and will not be considered for further rounds of counselling".

He said students who are eligible for receiving scholarships/fee concessions under government school 7.5% preferential treatment, first-generation graduate scholarship scheme and Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) must complete admission procedures like others but need not pay the fees.