TNEA 2025: Online registration to begin on May 7

CHENNAI: The online registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 will begin on May 7. State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan will launch the registration portal on the day.

This year also, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), under the Higher Education Department, has been entrusted to conduct single window engineering counselling for Anna University and BTech, BE undergraduate courses for over 430 affiliated colleges.

The official said about two lakh engineering seats will be available this year. "The whole engineering admissions would be fully online, including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation," he said, adding that the enrollment would be available for one month. "After the registration process is over, the random numbers will be assigned to the students".

He said that updating the portal (https://www.tneaonline.org/) this year has already started with the authorities uploading new information from time to time. "Aspirants can get information about cut-off marks for the last five years from the website. This will help them choose the course," he added. "But a detailed notification of the counselling session will likely be released at the launch of the online registration platform," he said.

He said that after releasing the rank list, counselling dates will be declared according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) academic schedule for 2025.

Stating that last year, 1,16,839 students were admitted under government quota, he said first-year admission to BArch., lateral entry and part-time admission to BE, BTech, first-year admissions to MBA and MCA courses were also conducted online last year. "This year, the same procedure will be followed," he added.

APPLICATIONS DOWN

---2024---

2.2 L

Students registered

1,16,839

Govt quota students

---2023---

2.1 L

Students registered

1,07,262

Govt quota students

TRENDY: Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Data Science