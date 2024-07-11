TNEA 2024: Top 3 rank holders pick underrated courses

CHENNAI: It came as a big surprise that the top two rank holders in the merit list of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) did not prefer the latest Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, or Machine Learning or Data Science courses, which the students across the country highly prefer.

Thosithaa Lakshmi, who studied in a private school at Chengalpet, secured first rank in the merit list, wants to study Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at Anna University.

The first-rank candidate, who secured centum in five subjects (except English, where she scored 98 out of 100) and secured 598 out of 600, told DT Next that after completing her ECE graduation, she wants to pursue very-large-scale integration (VLSI) chip manufacturing course.

Similarly, Nilanjana K, hailing from Tirunelveli district, who secured second position in the merit list, wanted to pursue the Aerospace Engineering course at Anna University. “I’d like to pursue a postgraduate course in the same subject and will participate in the placement,” she added.

Interestingly, Ravani S, a girl who studied at a government school in Salem from class 6 to 12 and bagged first rank in the merit list under the 7.5% horizontal quota, also wanted to pursue the ECE course at Anna University. “I aim to become a scientist to serve the country,” she said.

All three toppers echoed similar views that without the encouragement of teachers and parents, they could not have achieved the top merits.