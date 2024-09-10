TNEA-2024 counselling to conclude tomorrow 12 am

CHENNAI: With provisional allotment of engineering seats given for more than 7,000 students, who participated in the supplementary counselling, the final counselling for students will begin on Tuesday. Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling (TNEA) for the 2024 academic year will end on Wednesday.

The TNEA process started on May 6 with students starting to enrol for the engineering admissions. After assigning random numbers and publication of the rank list of the students on July 10, the first round of counselling began on July 22. The second and third round of counselling was over on September 3 and the supplementary counselling started from September 6 to 8.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said that after the supplementary counselling, provisional allotment of engineering seats was given to as many as 7,467 students.

"There will be one more round on Tuesday and Wednesday, which would be the final counselling for the students from Schedule Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA), who could avail of 3% internal quota," he said.

After all the rounds of counselling, till now about 1.22 lakh students have been given seat allocation to various engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu for this academic year, the official said.

"The exact and final figure concerning the total number of students, who were allocated engineering seats, will be known only after the counselling for SCA to SC," he added.

The official said that even after the SCA to SC counselling round, there will be spot admissions to the students based on the existing vacancies in the colleges.

Stating that the engineering college for first-year students will be opened during the third week of September, the DOTE official said, "During the last week, the students will have an induction programme," he said.