TNEA supplementary counselling: Tentative seat allotment released

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) has released a list of tentative allotments for supplementary counselling, and has asked candidates to confirm their allotments on Sunday.

The engineering counselling, which began on July 22, is scheduled to go on till September 11. Around 1.99 lakh candidates participated in the counselling held at Directorate of Technical Education, Guindy.

In supplementary counselling, there are 54,586 seats available in the general category, and 11,589 eligible candidates. Subsequently, 8,793 have filled the course choices and 8,486 received tentative allotments.

Subsequently, under the 7.5% academic reservation, 372 seats are available, for which 3,794 candidates are eligible. And this category, 448 candidates have filled the course choices and 160 have received tentative allotments.

Additionally, for vocational courses under the general category, there are 2,342 seats available, of which 259 students have been found eligible. As many as 186 candidates have filled the course choices with 178 receiving tentative allotments. Under 7.5% reservation, out of 117 available seats, 47 students have been found eligible. And, the number of candidates who have filled the course choices and received tentative allotments is 19 respectively.

Out of the 2.53 lakh candidates registered for counselling, 1.99 lakh were shortlisted. Of which, 1.12 lakh are men, 87,314 are women and three are trans persons.