TNEA-2024: Around 50,000 engineering seats likely to be vacant this year

CHENNAI: With two rounds of engineering counselling almost over and going by the current trend in the admissions process, about 50,000 engineering seats are likely to be vacant this year.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), seeking anonymity, told DT Next that at present about 1.79 lakh engineering seats were available this year through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) in over 440 colleges affiliated to Anna University across the State.

“A total of 1,97,601 students were in the rank list and were eligible to participate in the three rounds of counselling according to their cut-off marks,” he said. “Out of the total 26,654 students, who were in the first round of counselling, 19,922 candidates were given provisional engineering seat allocations,” he added. He said of the total 77,948 eligible students, who could participate in the second and penultimate round of counselling, the tentative allocations of engineering seats were made to a total of 63,729 students, which is inclusive of a 7.5% reservation quota.

The DoTE official said altogether about 83,000 students, who participated in the first and second round of counselling from the general category (inclusive of 7.5% reservation) got tentative allocations till now.

“In the third and final round of counselling, a total of 92,999 students will be eligible to participate,” he said.

“In the third round, it is expected that about 45,000 students might get seat allocations,” he said and pointed out, “If we roughly add a total number of students, who have participated in the three rounds of counselling, it will be about 1.28 lakh and therefore, the vacant engineering seats will be about 50,000.”

However, the official made it clear, the figure, which was worked out based on the counselling trend during the current year.

“The accurate number of engineering seats, that will be vacant, will be known only after the third round of counselling,” he said adding “all the counselling process will be completed on September 11, 2024.”